Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2018)

-- Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $48,365,907 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-18-F-LS9Q) against basic ordering agreement SPRPA1-15-G-001Y for V-22 PRGB right hand aircraft assembly parts.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

Location of performance is Texas, with an April 21, 2024, performance completion date.

Using military service is Navy.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2024 Navy working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





-- Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $48,365,907 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-18-F-LS9R) against basic ordering agreement SPRPA1-15-G-001Y for V-22 PRGB left hand aircraft assembly parts.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

Location of performance is Texas, with an April 21, 2024, performance completion date.

Using military service is Navy.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2024 Navy working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





-- Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $18,439,388 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract in support of the V-22 aircraft platform hub assembly.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

This is a seven-year contract with no option periods.

Location of performance is Texas, with an April 30, 2026, performance completion date.

Using military service is Navy.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2026 Navy working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-18-F-LS9S).





-- Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $13,655,072 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract in support of the V-22 aircraft platform hub assembly.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

This is a seven-year contract with no option periods.

Location of performance is Texas, with an Oct. 31, 2025, performance completion date.

Using military service is Navy.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2025 Navy working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-18-F-LS9T).



-ends-

