Press Briefing: Analysis of the FY 2019 Defense Budget (excerpt)

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued Sept 21, 2018)

TODD HARRISON: OK. Well, welcome, everyone. We’re going to go ahead and get started here. I’m Todd Harrison. I’m senior fellow here and director of defense budget analysis at CSIS. My co-author in the study that we’re releasing today is Seamus Daniels. He’s a research assistant here working on defense budget issues.So today we’re going to talk about what’s been going on in the 2019 defense budget. Right now Congress is – they’re putting the final touches on the appropriations bill for FY ’19. We’re not planning to go into a lot of detail on kind of the ins and outs of what the appropriations bill does relative to the request. We’re going to be looking at kind of the broader trends of what’s been going on on the budget and what it means for the future. We’re going to try to answer these questions: How did we get to where we are? And what’s next? Which is probably what this soldier in Syria was asking himself when this picture was taken. (Laughter.)So, with that, start with a little context here. So the blue lines that you see on this chart are the defense budget projections that came out in successive budget requests. The blue ones were in the Obama administration. So you can see going back to the president’s budget for FY ’12, through ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, you can see that the projections got lower and lower. (end of excerpt)-ends-