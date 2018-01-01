Scalp EG / Storm Shadow: Lessons from a successful cooperation

(Source: Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique; issued Sept. 21, 2018)

In the early 2000s, the Scalp EG missile and its British counterpart, Storm Shadow, provided the United Kingdom and France with advanced and highly effective independent, deep strike weapons. These weapons put their respective air forces into the top tier of military operators, allowing them “Day One” entry into any theatre of operation, with capabilities equivalent to those of the United States.A unique example of multi-lateral European cooperation, the Scalp EG / Storm Shadow programme achieved significant objectives for the two countries:-- Achieving operational advantage in a field traditionally dominated by the US;-- Delivering capabilities to time and to budget;-- Developing and maintaining a strong, autonomous capability in complex weapons, allowing France and the UK to deliver a wide range of operational capabilities and boosting the export of European combat aircraft;-- Promoting industrial and technological rationalisation, enabling skills to be maintained while allowing a world-class European missile champion to emerge.As preparations are made to renew these capabilities, it is important to know whether or not this model can be re-used in future programmes, or whether it was merely the product of very specific circumstances that cannot be reproduced.-ends-