Saab Receives Arthur Support Contract from South Korea

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 24, 2018)

South Korea is the largest operator of Saab’s Arthur Weapon Locating System, which it first procured in 2009. This five-year contract is the third awarded to Saab. (Saab photo)

Saab has signed a contract with South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) regarding support for the Arthur Weapon Locating System. This Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contract includes spare parts supply and support for the Republic of Korea Army and Marine Corps. The contract value is approximately 500 million SEK and the contract period 2018-2023.



Saab made the first delivery of Arthur systems to South Korea in 2009, and have had annual support contracts for these systems in place since 2012. Saab also participated in delivery of additional Arthur systems from 2012 within a Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) with the Korean company LIG Nex1.



'South Korea, the largest operator of our Arthur Weapon Locating System, is a very important customer with demanding requirements. This five-year contract is further proof of our successful collaboration with the South Korean forces and we are proud to continue contributing to the country’s safety by providing on-site support for the Arthur systems, says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Saab will carry out the majority of the work with its local support team in South Korea, while all spare parts will be supplied by Saab in Gothenburg, Sweden.



South Korea deploys Saab’s Arthur weapon-locating radar system to detect incoming enemy artillery 24/7 and give residents an enhanced 90 second warning of incoming fire. Arthur has the ability to rapidly detect incoming artillery fire and can calculate the firing site and point of impact, enabling effective counter-fire within a few seconds. Following a border crisis in 2015, the South Korea awarded Saab for its on-ground Arthur support contributions.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

