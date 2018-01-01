Defence's Boost to Construction in Central Queensland

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 25, 2018)

Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett, today announced Laing O’Rourke as the Managing Contractor for the Australian-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) Facilities Project works at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA).



Minister Fawcett said this announcement was a win for Rockhampton and the Shoalwater Bay region.



'Injecting up to $660 million into the regional economy over a five-year period, the Project will deliver enhanced military training areas to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) while fostering Australia’s close relationship with the Singaporean Armed Forces (SAF),' Minister Fawcett said.



'The construction work, to commence by the end of 2019, will bring significant economic opportunities to the region, create local jobs and investment, and support local industry near the SWBTA.'



Laing O’Rourke has developed an extensive Local Industry Capability Plan to ensure local businesses can take advantage of the opportunities arising from this project.



'Laing O’Rourke has committed to sourcing over 80 per cent of work from the Central Queensland region, ensuring local business can take advantage of the opportunities arising from the ASMTI,' Minister Fawcett said.



'There will be opportunities for industry in the initial facilities and infrastructure construction on the expanded training area, as well as ongoing support for the ADF and SAF.'



Laing O’Rourke will begin engaging with local industry in the near future, to let them know about opportunities and how to register their interest.



The ASMTI is delivering enhanced training areas in Central and North Queensland that will benefit the ADF, provide significant local economic opportunities and enhance Australia’s bilateral defence relationship with Singapore.



Over the life of the ASMTI, there will be an injection of approximately $2 billion into Queensland’s regional economies, including an estimated $50 million spent annually during the construction phase.



-ends-

