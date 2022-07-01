Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 24, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $289,176,455 modification (P00025) to contract W31P4Q-16-C-0036 for the procurement of 24 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launchers, training, spares and enhanced product improvement modifications.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2022. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $127,313,849 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

