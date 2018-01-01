Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II Case

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 24, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II to provide funds for blanket order requisitions to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) for an estimated cost of $330 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested a Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II to provide funds for blanket order requisitions, under a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement for stock replenishment supply of standard spare parts, and repair/replace of spare parts in support of the F-16, C-130, F-5, Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), all other aircraft systems and subsystems, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $330 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.



The proposed sale of spare and repair parts is required to maintain the recipient's defensive and transport aerial fleet. The recipient has been operating these fleets since 1996 and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There are no principal contractors involved with this potential sale. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the permanent assignment of any U.S. Government or contractor representatives.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

