Russia to Showcase Military Hardware at Exhibition in the Philippines for the First Time

For the first time, Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) organizes a single display of Russian defense enterprises in the Philippines. The Company will bring military products that are particularly relevant to Southeast Asia to the Asian Defense, Security & Crisis Management Exhibition & Conference, ADAS 2018, which will be held on September 26 to 28 in Manila, Philippines.



“Rosoboronexport is paying much attention to the arms and military equipment market of Southeast Asia. There are a number of our traditional partners in the region. We have acquired new customers lately, including the Philippines, whose military-technical cooperation with Russia has been established quite recently. The regional arms market is very competitive, and we are successfully operating in these conditions, even in spite of attempts by a number of countries to apply illegal practices in a normal business environment,” said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev.



Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of a joint Russian exhibit display at ADAS 2018 and presents 300+ pieces of Russian-made weaponry and military hardware for all services of the armed forces at its stand.



The Su-35 and Su-30SME super-maneuverable multifunctional fighters, the Yak-130 training and combat training aircraft, as well as the Mi-35M transport/combat helicopter, Ka-226T light multi-purpose helicopter and the Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter are the most promising Air Force weapon systems in the Southeast Asian market among those showcased at the exhibition. Representatives of foreign customers will undoubtedly pay particular attention to the Pantsir-S1anti-aircraft missile/gun system and the Igla-S MANPADS.



New small arms, in particular, the AK-100 family of Kalashnikov assault rifles and armored vehicles, for example, the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and BT-3F armored personnel carrier will generate professional interest among Army representatives from countries of the region



For the Navy, the Project 636 large diesel-electric submarine, Gepard-3.9 class frigate and boats for various purposes are on display at the Company's stand. In addition, navy representatives of the region will show interest in the new areas of cooperation in the design and construction of small and midget submarines proposed by Rosoboronexport.



Special attention at Rosoboronexport’s stand will be given to various Russian-made security systems that can be used in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, trafficking of illegal substances, as well as in disaster response. First of all, they include small arms, including special models, close-combat weapons, armored cars, means to protect critical facilities, security systems for administrative entities, including face recognition systems, intelligent transport system. Emergency forecasting and response tools, situational centers, including mobile ones, will be also presented.



Rosoboronexport expects to conduct a busy business program at ADAS, in which military and civil delegations, at least 7,500 business visitors, and about 145 exhibitors from 54 countries are expected to take part.



