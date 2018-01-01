An F-15E Strike Eagle Achieves 10,000 Flying Hours

(Source: Air Combat Command; issued Sept 25, 2018)

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, N.C. --- F-15E Strike Eagle tail 472 arrived at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. on July 1, 1990 and was assigned to the 333rd Fighter Squadron in January 2010. On Sept. 18, 2018 tail 472 achieved a rare milestone within the training community: it reached 10,000-flying hours.



It is the first F-15E assigned to a Seymour Johnson AFB training squadron, 333rd or 334th FS, to achieve this feat and is the 10th overall 4th Fighter Wing jet to reach that milestone.



Master Sgt. Justin Wolfe, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron 333rd aircraft maintenance unit production superintendent, explains that this achievement is rare within a training squadron because the aircraft do not fly long training missions with the student pilot and weapon systems officers.



“It takes dedicated men and women to perform maintenance to the best of their abilities to keep these jets going,” said Wolfe. “There’s a lot of strain and stress that’s put on the aircraft and to have an aircraft make it to 10,000 hours and still be flying is a huge feat in and of itself.”



While achieving its 10,000-flying hour, Lt. Col. George Quint, 333rd FS WSO instructor, whose name is painted on the side of the jet, flew in the aircraft while it achieved this milestone.



“It’s a huge success for both the 333d FS and 333d AMU to have an aircraft reach 10,000 hours,” said Quint. “Having my name painted on a Strike Eagle is an honor, especially 472 since it hit this milestone. The hard work and dedication of both the 333d maintainers and instructors enabled 472 to reach 10,000 hours!”



-ends-

