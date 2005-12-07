Aeroflot Received its 50th Superjet100

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft; issued Sept 25, 2018)

Aeroflot received the fiftieth Russian aircraft Superjet 100 (SSJ100). This event marks the successful accomplishment of two firm contracts for the delivery of 30 and 20 SSJ100 respectively.



The aircraft tail number RA-89115 was named after the Russian artist and landscape master Vasily Polenov. The presentation of the jubilee aircraft with the participation of Aeroflot and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) management took place at Sheremetyevo airport today.



Vitaly Saveliev, JSC Aeroflot Director General: “The 50th Superjet 100 joined Aeroflot fleet. During the recent Eastern Economic Forum, at the presence of the President Vladimir Putin, we signed an unprecedented agreement for the delivery of another 100 aircraft of this type. In this way, the fleet of Russian aircraft in the Aeroflot group will be enlarged up to 200 planes, together with the new MC-21 aircraft, which will be operared in a different segment.



“I would like to thank UAC management and all the employees working on this project. Our Company together with the support of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company took part in the design and development of this brand-new aircraft. Aeroflot introduced it into operation and carried out the refinement during its commercial operation.



Yury Slyusar, President of JSC United Aircraft Corporation: “UAC and Aeroflot have been collaborating through years and years. As the launch customer and owner of the largest SSJ100 fleet, Aeroflot had great impact on the project. The fulfillment of another contract is a great milestone for the Programme. Additional agreements for the delivery of MC-21 opens new interesting opportunities of collaboration.”



Alexander Rubtsov, President JSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company: “The cooperation between SCAC and the national air carrier and the largest Russian airline is an invaluable experience, especially significant at the stage of SSJ100 entry into service. Aeroflot provided the SSJ100 project with a positive contribution. Our continuous joint work, as well as enlargement of the airline fleet with the SSJ100 aircraft – is the strong result of our performance and the confirmation we are on the right track. We appreciate our collaboration as far as the increase of the SSJ100 reliability is concerned. In the meantime SCAC is steadily working on the creation of new spare-parts warehouses and filling up the existing ones in order to improve the after-sales support of the SSJ100.



The fiftieth SSJ100 will perform its first flight Moscow-Sochi-Simferopol tomorrow September 26th.



Background:



The first contract for the delivery of 30 SSJ100 aircraft to Aeroflot was signed on the December 7, 2005. In June 2011 the first SSJ100 performed its debut flight as part of Aeroflot fleet and in 2016 JSC “Aeroflot” and JSC “SCAC” announced the fulfillment of this agreement.



On July 18, 2017 the second agreement for the delivery of 20 SSJ100 was signed. On September 10th, 2018 Aeroflot signed another agreement for the delivery of 100 SSJ100 which are to be delivered by 2026.



The Superjet 100 has two-class layout: 12 seats in the business class and 75 seats in economy class.



Currently SSJ100 are being operated at domestic routes performing flights to such cities as Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Orenburg, Perm, Saratov, Sochi, Syktyvkar, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk and other directions. Besides, the aircraft serve at the international routes, among which there are Dresned, Vilnyus, Goteborg, Bucharest, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Riga, Sofia, TIvat and more.



Vasily Polenov is an outstanding artist who revealed the world of the ancient Russian manor and the secrets of the national landscape beauty. Among his famous works there are such paintings as “The Russian courtyard”, “The overgrown pond”, “The flood over the Oka river”. His paintings are inspired by Russian nature with its huge woods, fields and rivers. Polenov paid a lot of attention to children, he opened a school of arts and a gallery for them in his manor.



