Kongsberg Awarded CROWS Contract Valued 74 MUSD

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Sept 25, 2018)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Kongsberg) has received the first orders under the new IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) frame contract announced 14 September 2018.



The orders carries a value of 74 MUSD for delivery of Low Profile CROWS configuration, spare parts, and repair and reset of already delivered equipment



With nearly 20,000 systems sold, Kongsberg is the world-leading provider of remote weapon stations.



Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has 7 000 employees located in more than 25 countries and total revenues of NOK 14.5 billion in 2017.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



