CAE USA Awarded $200 Million U.S. Air Force C-130H Aircrew Training System Contract

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued Sept. 26, 2018)

TAMPA, Fla. --- CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a United States Air Force (USAF) contract to provide comprehensive C-130H aircrew training services.



The eight-year contract, awarded as a three-month transition effective October 1, 2018 with a one-year base period and seven additional option periods, is valued at a total of more than US$200 million.



The formal training unit for U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard C-130H training is based at Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB) in Arkansas. Training under the C-130H Aircrew Training System (ATS) program is also provided at Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB), Georgia; McChord AFB, Washington; Minneapolis Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Minnesota; and Cannon AFB, New Mexico. Each year, more than 11,000 crewmembers from the U.S. Air Force, other U.S. military services, and over 30 other countries are trained under the C-130H ATS program.



"Winning the C-130 Aircrew Training System program to support the United States Air Force is a significant achievement and further testament to CAE's experience as the world's leading provider of training systems and services for the enduring C-130 Hercules aircraft," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "We have played a role on this program as a subcontractor for almost 20 years, and we are honored the Air Force has now placed its trust and confidence in CAE to lead the program that supports the preparation and readiness of C-130 aircrews for their critical missions."



CAE USA will be the C-130H ATS prime contractor responsible for providing classroom and simulator instruction, training device modifications and upgrades, systems engineering support, program management and contractor logistics support. CAE USA will also manage the C-130H Training Systems Support Center (TSSC) located at Little Rock AFB. Currently there are 11 C-130H full-mission simulators and more than 50 additional aircrew training devices used as part of the C-130H ATS program.





CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries.



-ends-

