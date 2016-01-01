Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and MDL Win Service Contract for Indian Navy

(Source: Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems; issued Sept. 26, 2018)

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems was awarded a high two-digit million euros Medium Refit and Life Certification (MRLC) contract by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) for the overhaul and modernization of the Indian Navy submarine INS Shishumar.



It includes the delivery of new equipment, the maintenance of systems and components, as well as on-site technical support and logistical services in form of documentation, training and spare parts. In addition, it entails a life certification that warrants the operability of the INS Shishumar’s pressure hull for the next decade.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: “We are looking forward to working with MDL to perform the deep modernization work to ensure that INS Shishumar remains a very capable combat submarine for the Indian Navy over the years to come. Our experience with the Shishumar class and the outstanding skills of MDL’s employees are the basis for the return of the submarine back to the Indian Navy in great shape.”



Matthias Bergande, MRLC Campaign Manager of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: “We are happy to partner with MDL, the renowned Indian shipyard, which has proven already in the 1980ies to be capable of building new submarines. This contract once again reiterates our long-standing commitment to the country and represents another cornerstone in maintaining the operational capabilities of the Indian submarine force.”



The refit of the INS Shishumar, which takes place at MDL’s dockyard in Mumbai, is expected to be completed by 2021.



Already in 2016, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems had been awarded a contract to modernize the Harpoon missile system of two other submarines of the same class: the INS Shalki and the INS Shalkul. The modernization of these boats is currently underway.



Additionally, Atlas Elektronik, which is an Operating Unit of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems since 2017, is currently modernizing the combat and sensor systems of these submarines. The three aforementioned submarines belong to a batch of four assets that were commissioned between 1986 and 1994.



The construction of the first two submarines (INS Shishumar and INS Shankush) took place at the HDW shipyard (now Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) in Kiel, Germany, including an intensive training of MDL employees enabling the construction of the INS Shalki and the INS Shalkul at the MDL dockyard in Mumbai.



These were the first submarines ever to be built in India. The Shishumar class is based on the renowned HDW Class 209, however, it includes a series of specialties including a larger diameter of the pressure hull, a pressure resistant bulkhead, as well as a rescue sphere.





Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading system suppliers for submarines and naval surface vessels. The company has a history of naval shipbuilding that dates back centuries and offers state-of-the-art technologies, innovations and extensive and dependable services to customers around the world.



-ends-

