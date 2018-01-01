Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 25, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,528,780,740 modification (P00030) to Foreign Military Sales (Poland) contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT).



Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; and Merrimack, New Hampshire, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $922,467,122 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

