New Research Agreement to Boost Next Generaton Defence Technologies

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2018)

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP today announced a new research agreement between Defence Science and Technology (DST) and Adelaide-based Daronmont Technologies to explore next generation technology options for Defence applications.



Minister Pyne said that as a result of this agreement research and development will begin into high-technology electronics and software-intensive systems to significantly boost the capability of the Australian Defence Force.



“Daronmont Technologies is a highly innovative company with a strong track record of converting technology into capability for Defence,” Minister Pyne said.



“The company was recently awarded a $7.9 million Defence Innovation Hub contract to build a prototype radar capability to replace ageing infrastructure.”



The new research agreement will partly support the Defence Innovation Hub contract and information integration technologies.



“I congratulate Daronmont on this new agreement which builds on more than 15 years of technology cooperation with Defence,” Minister Pyne said.



DST and Daronmont collaborated on the successful development of the Surface-wave Extended Coastal Area Radar (SECAR) that enables Defence and Australian Border Force to better monitor Australia’s northern coastline.



The research agreement was signed by the Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky and Mr Ben Norris, CEO of Daronmont Technologies, at the recent Land Forces event.



-ends-

