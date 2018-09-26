Northrop's B-2 Bomber Upgrade to Evade Enemies May Run Late (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Sept 26, 2018)

By Anthony Capaccio

The U.S. Air Force is working to keep its aging B-2 bombers adept at evading the improving air defenses of rivals from China and Russia to Iran and North Korea, but the most significant upgrade yet may be as much as 21 months late for initial deployment.The improved electronic warfare system from Northrop Grumman Corp. for the 1990s-era stealth bomber is projected to cost about $390 million more than planned, or about 14 percent more than the cost that the service calculated in 2015, according to officials and an updated Air Force estimate.When the Air Force gave the company the initial major development contract for the Defensive Management System Modernization in 2016 it projected enough of the nation’s 20 B-2s would be upgraded by about May 2022 to declare the fleet had an initial improved combat capability.The system is intended to detect, identify and precisely locate enemy radar in dense integrated air defenses. It works in combination with the B-2’s composite materials, special coatings and flying-wing design.Finding the MoneyBut the Air Force’s independent cost estimators now forecast that the date may slip to March 2024 and what was projected in October 2015 to be a $2.68 billion program is now estimated at $3.07 billion, according to documents and Air Force and Pentagon statements. That increase must be funded through 2025, so after making up some of the difference the Air Force must find an additional $300 million in its budgets to cover the rest. (end of excerpt)-ends-