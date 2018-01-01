Su-30SM Aircraft to Enter Air Squadron of Western Military District to Complete Rearmament of Fighter Regiment

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 26, 2018)

Currently, flight and technical personnel has arrived at the Irkut air factory to check engines, main systems and to prepare aircraft for flight. The newest fighter jets will join th fleet of a squadron at the Halino airfield and start maiden flights in the near future. Then, crews will fly on new Su-30SM to the base.



All the pilots are experienced in making maiden flights of new aircraft, and non-stop flight from Irkutsk region to Kursk. New aircraft will be operated by pilots having trained at two-months course in the Lipetsk Aviation Centre.



First batch of Su-30SM was delivered in late June last year.



Another two aircraft will complete rearmament of the air regiment with the new hardware.



These airplanes will be commissioned by the regiment replacing MiG-29SMT fighter jets.



