Japan's UH-X Is On Schedule, With Delivery Due In 2022

(Source: Aviation Week; posted Sept 26, 2018)

Bell is working to further upgrade its Model 412 helicopter to EPX standard, which Japan will use as the base for its UH-X utility helicopter program, which calls for the replacement of about 150 older UH-1J Hueys. (Bell image)

Avoiding development risk was one reason that Japan chose the long-established Bell 412EPI in 2015 as the basis for an army utility helicopter. Three years later, the defense ministry is getting what it expected: Development of the 412 upgrade, the UH-X, is on schedule.Prime contractor Subaru has been working on integrating the UH-X’s limited amount of military equipment, while Bell has been developing an improved 412 that will serve as the basis of the UH-X. The ministry has further protected itself against risk by allowing only slight changes in specification since program launch.Japan’s defense ministry hopes to get funding to Subaru to begin production of UH-Xs in the fiscal year beginning April 2019. The first delivery is due in fiscal 2021. It will occur late in that year, says the ministry—more specifically, in 2022, according to Bell. The ministry proposes to buy 150 UH-Xs over 20 years to replace the army’s Bell UH-1Js. A civil version will also be available.Subaru is doing most of the integration work, the ministry says. Bell, meanwhile, has built a prototype of the upgraded version of the civil 412EPI. The new version, at first called the 412EPI Enhanced, is now the 412EPX. The FAA certified it in July. (end of excerpt)-ends-