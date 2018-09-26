Successful Flight Test of Astra BVR Air-to-Air Missile

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 26, 2018)

With Final Tests, India’s Crucial ASTRA Air-To-Air Missile Nears Finish Line. https://t.co/u7z7js9VOw pic.twitter.com/q3XHvPvkoL — Livefist (@livefist) September 26, 2018

Astra, the indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), was successfully test fired by the Indian Air Force from Su-30 aircraft, today from Air Force Station, Kalaikunda.The missile successfully engaged a manoeuvring target with high precision meeting the mission objectives. In the series of trials held to date, Astra has been launched in the complete Su-30 flight envelope.The flight test assumes significance as it was part of the series of final pre-induction trials.Astra is the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than twenty developmental trials.Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the efforts of Indian Air Force, DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said India has attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.-ends-