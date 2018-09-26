The missile successfully engaged a manoeuvring target with high precision meeting the mission objectives. In the series of trials held to date, Astra has been launched in the complete Su-30 flight envelope.
The flight test assumes significance as it was part of the series of final pre-induction trials.
Astra is the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than twenty developmental trials.
Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the efforts of Indian Air Force, DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said India has attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.
