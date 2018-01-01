B-52 Conduct Missions Over the South China Sea, Indian Ocean

(Source: US Pacific Air Forces; issued Sept 26, 2018)

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber takes off from Guam for what the US Air Force calls a “routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea,” and China calls an “intolerable provocation.” (USAF photo)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- On Sept. 23, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft departed Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in a routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea and Indian Ocean.



On Sept. 25, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress Bomber departed Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and conducted routine training in the vicinity of the South China Sea. Upon completion of the training missions, the bomber returned to Guam. The bombers are assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Guam.



These missions were conducted in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations, which have been ongoing since March 2004. These recent missions are consistent with international law and United States’ long-standing and well-known freedom of navigation policies.



-ends-

