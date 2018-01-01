Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 26, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $1,362,089,314 contract for GPS IIIF Space Vehicles 11 and 12. This contract provides for the non-recurring engineering, space vehicle test bed and simulators, and production of GPS IIIF Space Vehicles 11 and 12 as well as options for the production of up to 22 GPS III Space Vehicles, Space Vehicle storage, and launch and on-orbit support.



Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2027.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one solicitation mailed and one proposal received.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,152,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Space and Missile System Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8807-18-C-0009).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above announcement shows that the Pentagon has a unique vision of “competitive acquisition,” as it mailed one solicitation and thus, logically, received only one proposal.)



-ends-

