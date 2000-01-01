MyDefence Receives Funding to Develop Next-Gen Anti-Drone Technology

NR SUNDBY, Denmark --- MyDefence is developing next-generation anti-drone technology, which among other things include closer integration into soldiers existing equipment, so they can mitigate the threat of drones more effectively. Innovation Fund Denmark invests 425,000 USD (362,000 EUR) in the project, which will secure that MyDefence can continue the further development of anti-drone technology.



Although commercial drones have had a positive impact on society, they also pose a challenge when used for illegal surveillance, reconnaissance and other military purposes, including being utilized as weapon delivery platforms for IEDs. These challenges have become more apparent in recent years, with terror organizations and other insurgency groups having demonstrated, how they can retrofit commercial drones to serve military and terror-related purposes.



In an effort to combat these challenges, MyDefence has since 2015 developed anti-drone technology to protect dismounted soldiers, politicians, prisons and similar. MyDefence is internationally recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of anti-drone technology and as the only manufacturer in Denmark, it is significant to secure the right setting to continue the further development of the technology.



Innovation Fund Denmark has decided to invest in the further development of the MyDefence anti-drone technology, which among other things will include sensor direction finding, so that the end users can see, from which direction the threat is approaching. An additional focal point is the integration with third-party systems, so that the technology can be applied with existing platforms used by military end users.



“The next-generation of military and civilian anti-drone equipment will have great influence on how soldiers and security forces will combat the threat of drones. The investment from Innovation Fund Denmark is a recognition of our competitive technology and that our plan for the next generation of anti-drone equipment is progressing in the right direction,” says CTO of MyDefence, Dan Hermansen.



The Innobooster-project granted to MyDefence has a total budget of 1.29m USD (1.1m EUR) of which Innovation Fund Denmark invests 425,000 USD (362,000 EUR) over a period of 15 months.





MyDefence is founded by military officers with insight into military operations and advanced radio technology. We are specialized in developing sensors and effectors for military customers to mitigate the threat of malicious drones. Our combat proven products provide end users with state-of-the-art technology for enhanced protection and situational awareness on the battlefield. By listening to our end-users and combining their learnings with our technology, we are producing innovative and versatile Counter UAS solutions for any type of mission.



