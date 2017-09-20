Rostec Creates Test Complex for PD-35 Aircraft Engine

(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 27, 2018)

United Engine Corporation (UEC), a part of Rostec, will build a test complex for the prospective PD-35 aircraft engine, which is proposed to be used in the Russian-Chinese CR929 aircraft. The testing facilities will be created at JSC "UEC-Perm Engine". There will be about 40,000 square meters of production, administration and accommodation, and engineering areas with state-of-the-art equipment on the premises of the out-of-town test facility in Russia’s Perm Krai. The cost of the project is about $300 million, the first test stands will be built in 2021.



"The most important objectives during the implementation of the prospective PD-35 project include exhaustive tests of both separate subassemblies and full-size engines. To achieve this, we are creating infrastructure that meets the latest requirements. We have already started preparing designs for facilities. I would like to remind that PD-35 is one of the most significant developments in Russian aviation. I am convinced that the joint project on creating the engine for the prospective Russian-Chinese CR929 aircraft, based on the PD-35, will combine the best technological and managerial competencies of the two countries and will become an example of successful international partnership in the sphere of high technology", said Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Rostec.



UEC started the development of the PD-35 engine in the summer of 2016. The bypass turbofan engine is expected to have increased thrust (up to 35 tonnes) and to be installed in prospective wide-body aircraft.



The PD-35 project widely uses the scientific and technical reserve obtained during the development of the newest Russian PD-14 engine for the prospective MS-21-300 aircraft.



Currently, the design of the PD-35 engine has been determined, cooperation between industry enterprises has been established, and issues related to breakthrough technologies for project implementation have been identified. This allows creating a competitive engine of the late 2020s. A family of high thrust engines may be created on the PD-35 base.



On September 20, 2017, during Aviation Expo China 2017 held in Beijing, UEC signed a cooperation memorandum with the Chinese company AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd. (AECC CAE) on the development of a gas turbine engine for the prospective CR929 Russian-Chinese long range wide-body aircraft (LRWBA).



Rostec continues to implement a large-scale program on developing its Aviation Cluster in accordance with the approved strategy stipulating the main goals such as increasing ruble revenue by an average of 17% until 2025, increasing the share of civilian products in the revenue to 50%, improving operational efficiency and getting into global markets.



-ends-