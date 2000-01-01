U.S. Army Modernization Contract Enables Soldier Readiness

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 27, 2018)

ORLANDO, Fla., --- The U.S. Army selected Lockheed Martin to upgrade nearly 500 simulators for the service's tactical vehicle fleet at dozens of locations worldwide. The Close Combat Tactical Training (CCTT) Manned Module Modernization (M3) contract, worth up to $356 million, modernizes training while increasing sustainability in support of emerging Army training requirements and systems.



The CCTT M3 system integrates all facets of combat vehicle operations, immersing soldiers in real-world battle scenarios through computer-based simulations. Through CCTT M3, Abrams, Bradley and Reconfigurable Vehicle Simulator (RVS) upgrades ensure simulators remain concurrent with the vehicles in the field, with modernization and support in place for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle and other emerging Army ground vehicle platforms. Modernizing these systems improves sustainability and cybersecurity, preparing the system for future Army simulation architectures.



"Lockheed Martin is honored to continue providing the U.S. Army with an affordable complement to live training through the CCTT M3 program," said Tom Gordon, vice president of Training and Simulation Solutions at Lockheed Martin. "We look forward to enabling soldier readiness through the program's design, production and fielding of concurrency and modernization upgrades."



Lockheed Martin partners with two small businesses on this work – AVT Simulation and Dignitas Technologies, both in Orlando, Florida. Together, the integrated team brings the most experienced system architecture and visual system experts together to accomplish the CCTT M3 development, production and fielding requirements for the U.S. Army.



Since 1992, Lockheed Martin has developed and delivered nearly 500 CCTT systems. Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin was awarded a seven-year, $3.53 billion contract to globally sustain more than 300,000 fielded Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS), which includes the CCTT M3 system.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.



