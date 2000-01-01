Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded $183,486,207 for not-to-exceed undefinitized modification P00039 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002) for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) engineering and manufacturing development.



This modification continues Phase 1 efforts and provides for the performance of Phase 2 structural analysis and structural design efforts related to NGJ-MB static and fatigue requirements.



Phase 2 will require the final redesign efforts and the manufacturing implementation of that redesign (developed during Phases 1 and 2) into the NGJ-MB engineering development model pods to be used in system developmental testing.



Additionally, Phase 2 will provide for non-recurring analysis and design activities associated with weight reduction and service life improvements to be incorporated into the NGJ-MB system demonstration test articles.



Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (40.3 percent); El Segundo, California (32.4 percent); and Dallas, Texas (27.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,441,571 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-