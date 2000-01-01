Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

-- United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $209,601,517 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021) for additional long-lead materials, parts, and components in support of F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 13 propulsion systems.



This modification is in support of Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $209,601,517 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($73,537,179; 35 percent); Marine Corps ($35,477,475; 17 percent); Navy ($21,888,984; 10 percent); non-DoD participants ($41,929,486; 20 percent); and FMS customers ($36,768,394; 18 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $39,266,691 for modification P00008 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020).



This modification provides for additional long lead-time components, parts, and materials in support of Lot 13 F-35 Lightning II propulsion systems in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $30,439,813 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($29,054,685; 73.99 percent); Air Force ($582,821; 1.49 percent); Navy ($109,186; 0.28 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($9,228,392; 23.50 percent); and FMS customers ($291,607; 0.74 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-