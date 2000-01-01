Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $210,500,224 modification (P00006) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0026).



This modification procures fiscal 2018 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) production requirements for the Navy, Air Force, Army, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and the government of the United Kingdom.



Hardware for this procurement includes weapon replaceable assemblies and support equipment: 466 Advanced Threat Warning Sensors, 15 LAIRCM Signal Processor Replacements (LSPRs), 30 Control Indicator Units, 62 Control Indicator Unit Replaceable, 114 -2103 Signal Processors, 161 Infrared Missile Warning Sensors, 245 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs), 20 Multi-Role Electro-Optical End-to-End Test Sets, 125 GLTA Shipping Containers, 56 High Capacity Cards, 16 LSPR Smart Connector Assemblies, 381 Personal Computer Memory Card, International Association Cards, and 11 LSPR Battery Kits.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Colombia, Maryland (3 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (19 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy, Army, Air Force); fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $210,500,224 are obligated at time of award; $4,647,172 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($161,240,756; 77 percent); Army ($27,756,313; 13 percent); Air Force ($19,784,658; 9 percent); and the government of United Kingdom ($1,718,497; 1 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



