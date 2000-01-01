Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $315,773,716 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to procure support equipment for F-35 Lightning low-rate initial production Lot XI aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (31 percent); Redondo Beach, California (25 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (13 percent); Hartford, Connecticut (12 percent); Melbourne, Australia (8 percent); Rome, Italy (4 percent); Franklin, Ohio (4 percent); and Chatsworth, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); and non-DoD Participant funds in the amount of $315,773,716 are being obligated at time of award, $29,911,537 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($108,665,198; 34.41 percent); Navy ($31,062,358; 9.84 percent); Marine Corps ($5,186,434; 1.64 percent); and non-DoD participants ($170,859,726; 54.11 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $116,311,183 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2048 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the procurement of 440 low-rate initial production 11 Generation 3 Helmet Mounted Display Systems, oxygen masks, and initial spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force (180); Navy (60); Marine Corps (69); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants (119); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers (12).



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $116,311,183 are being obligated at time of award, $70,826,314 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($47,120,086; 40.5 percent); Navy ($15,711,725; 13.5 percent); Marine Corps ($18,944,511; 16.3 percent); non-DoD participant ($31,599,088; 27.2 percent); and FMS customers ($2,935,773; 2.5 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $29,254,101 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2494 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the procurement of various diminishing manufacturing sources parts to protect deliveries for future F-35 Lightning II lots.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $29,254,101 will be obligated at time of award, $10,589,608 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,353,410; 21.72 percent); Marine Corps ($3,128,028; 10.69 percent); Navy ($1,108,170; 3.79 percent); non-DoD participants ($12,181,209; 41.64 percent); and FMS customers ($6,483,284; 22.16 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



