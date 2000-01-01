Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

United Technologies Corp. Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $250,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability (ATTAM) Phase I. T



his contract provides for the ATTAM Phase I program to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies that provides improvement in affordable mission capability.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by September 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 54 offers were received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25,000 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-18-D-2062).



