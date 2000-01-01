Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $482,276,572 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware.



CIWS is a fast-reaction terminal defense against low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses.



This contract includes a no-cost option which, if exercised, would not change the cumulative value of the contract.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (41 percent); Army (5 percent); and the governments of Taiwan (38 percent); Saudi Arabia (9 percent); Japan (5 percent); New Zealand (1 percent); and Australia (less than 1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (13 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (7 percent); Williston, Vermont (6 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (6 percent); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Tempe, Arizona (5 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (3 percent); Hauppauge, New York (3 percent); Murray, Utah (2 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (2 percent); Miami, Florida (2 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (2 percent); Ashburn, Virginia (2 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1 percent); El Segundo, California (1 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1 percent); Dayton, Ohio (1 percent); Camarillo, California (1 percent); Norcross, Georgia (1 percent); Valencia, California (1 percent); Palo Alto, California (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); East Syracuse, New York (1 percent); and various locations with less than 1 percent each (30 percent).



Work is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and all FMS funding in the amount of $415,677,070 will be obligated at time of award, and $66,599,502 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1 as there is "only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements."



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5406).



-ends-