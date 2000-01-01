New Measures Reinforce Combat Readiness of Elite Squadron

(Source: China Daily; issued Sept 28, 2018)

Revised training guidelines have resulted in one of the top units in the PLA Air Force becoming better prepared to counter threats. Li Hongyang reports.



In April, during an aerial combat exercise in the skies above Liaoning province, Ding Tang, a fighter jet pilot with one of the most illustrious squadrons in the People's Liberation Army Air Force, locked onto a target on the ground and began to dive. When he pressed the firing button, several target vehicles were destroyed immediately.



"It is the kind of exercise that develops real combat skills. Before revised training guidelines were issued at the end of last year, we were required to perform several preparatory maneuvers, including locking onto targets and then rehearsing attacks. Now, everything fits real combat standards; the preparatory work has been abandoned and we are required to complete the task in one go," the 31-year-old lieutenant colonel said.



In recent years, the PLA Air Force has intensified training programs and heightened efficiency as the Central Military Commission devises new methods to hone combat ability.



In March 2013, at the First Session of the 12th National People's Congress, President Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that the ability to fight and win battles must be the military's fundamental objective.



At a mobilization meeting on Jan 3, he issued an order requiring the PLA at all levels to improve training related to combat readiness and make training the central theme of its work to ensure effective results.



Improved efficiency



The revised training guideline specifies factors such as flying hours, speed, height and weapon loads, and caters more for real combat situations. Ding's squadron was one of the first to adopt the new code.



As one of the first fighter groups established by New China, the squadron is revered throughout the PLA. It participated in five battles during the Korean War (1950-53) and set several combat records in fields such as fighting at close quarters and nighttime sorties. Details of the records have not been made public.



Even though the Korean War ended 65 years ago, "warning boards" from the time still hang every 4 or 5 meters in the corridors of the squadron's building. The words are still legible: "Where are those we fight?"; "What are their weapons and equipment?"; "What kinds of exercises and research are they performing?"; and "What should we do?"



Nowadays, the questions on the boards have been replaced by routine drills based on genuine combat situations, and the revised guidelines require the pilots to explore their jets' potential to the maximum, according to Ding.



"In a real battle, enemies never fight in a routine way, so we need to take every condition into consideration. Therefore, real combat training does not just mean using real weapons or live fire－it refers to a mindset of being on constant call for battle and being prepared at all times. It doesn't matter how long a pilot trains for, reaching strategic goals matters," he said.



"To improve combat effectiveness, more drastic training battles have been organized, backed up by more varied flight maneuvers. Bulletin boards have been set up to warn all the airmen about the dangers of failing to meet real combat standards."



Even when returning to base－usually regarded as the end of a drill and therefore a less-pressured situation－the requirements are still high. Pilots must fly in tactical formation because in a real battle they could never return to base without being harassed by the enemy.



"For a long time, pilot training remained under a command and control center, which was unable to replicate conditions in a real combat situation. Now, pilots are given the freedom to decide their own moves, which means they can decide for themselves how to deal with challenges in the air. The training helps cultivate pilots with all-around abilities," said Wang Mingliang, a professor of military studies at the Air Force Command College of the People's Liberation Army in Beijing.



Greater intensity



In accordance with the revised guideline, the squadron's pilots now fly at lower altitudes to improve identification of enemy forces and to allow their planes to cover a greater area.



To complete tougher maneuvers and cope with the tremendous G-forces, many pilots wear compression belts under their antigravity suits to provide additional support.



"The rules became stricter after the training guidelines were changed. Pilots are required to perform more-difficult maneuvers at higher speeds while carrying larger loads. As a result, most have problems with their lumbar and cervical vertebrae," Wang said.



While the physical forces on the pilots have intensified, their planes also need to be capable of performing while carrying heavier burdens.



Xu Feng, political instructor at a maintenance team, has seen many changes in the once-routine work of keeping the fighter jets in perfect condition.



He said weapons-related maintenance has become more increasingly important and more complicated because combat training sessions now include the more frequent use of live ammunition.



"Before, basic maintenance squads such as aeroengine mechanics were the busiest members of our team, but now avionics systems technicians and ordnance experts bear greater responsibilities and have maximized their abilities," he said.



"In addition, more flying hours have squeezed the weekly maintenance time, while the increased intensity of the practice drills－resulting in higher speeds and complicated routes－means the planes have to be refueled more frequently."



'Fresh blood'



Hao Bo, a senior colonel in the squadron, regards the overall military situation as fluid and challenging. In response, the unit is always fully prepared to engage an enemy.



"Since the 1950s, our squadron has been revered, and it still is today because of our strong fighting capacity. A pioneer force like ours always bears its mission in mind, and constantly inspires and trains new pilots," he said.



The 47-year-old, who will retire next year, has spent the past 20 years training generations of new pilots for the squadron. He believes that a good talent structure has ensured that the squadron has constantly remained at full strength, both physically and mentally.



"I have the responsibility of helping to select the best-performing pilots during training. Psychological competence is more important than flying technique, and only by watching the young pilots perform a number of tasks, can we assess whether they are good enough," he said.



Yu Changyi, a 31-year-old pilot with the squadron, said efficient coordination between the pilots is one of the most important factors in winning battles. However, the partnerships are not fixed because pilots constantly move between units.



"Every year, new people are enrolled. The senior pilots need to help them grow into skilled pilots as quickly as possible to ensure the training period is as short as possible and help accustom them to combat situations," he said.



Wang, from the Air Force Command College, said effective team building is the key to success. A successful team should include experienced members and vigorous freshmen, and new talent must be introduced regularly.



"Some flying skills cannot be learned from books; they are kind of a feeling that needs to be taught one-on-one. When there are several old hands in a team, the younger members feel more secure. By the same token, the older pilots can be motivated by the younger ones," he said.



"With the rapid development of modern weapons systems, battle skills and team construction must catch up to help our airmen adapt to new equipment and perform to our maximum potential," he added.



"It is our long-standing maxim, and also a basic law, that the military trains for real combat. We must avoid any slackness or complacency if we are not engaged for long periods of time, because external threats will always exist."



