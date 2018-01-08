An Italian appeals court in Milan last week released the judgment on an eight-month-old decision, clearing the name of former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi from charges of corruption in the VVIP helicopter AgustaWestland scam.
The court said: “At this point in the discussion the Court has already highlighted the absolute lack evidence of the corrective agreement, and the proven non-existence of acts contrary to his own duties of office attributable to Sashi P. Tyagi during the period in which he covered the office of Chief Air Staff.”
In the decision which was pronounced on 8 January 2018, the Italian court had acquitted former Finmeccanica [CEO] Giuseppe Orsi and AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini on charges of illegal payment of 560 million Euros for striking a deal to sell 12 VVIP helicopters to India.
Tyagi and others were charged under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in India for allegedly favouring the foreign company AgustaWestland in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate both have charged Tyagi and others under the PC Act.
The Indian investigative agencies, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, in their chargesheet on the AgustaWestland case had said that Tyagi was instrumental in reducing the service ceiling of the helicopters from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres in 2005.
But the Italian court has stated that there isn’t enough evidence to show that Tyagi played any role in it. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: As we have previously reported, the decision to lower the service ceiling of the VVIP helicopters, for which SP Tyagi has been charged, was in fact taken during a Nov. 19, 2003 meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
“In the meeting, was decided to make the mandatory requirement for operational altitude 4500 meters,” and this was then debated by “the Indian Air Force, National Security Adviser, the Special Protection Group of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Defence between March, 2005 to September, 2006” before being implemented.
This is spelled out in a comprehensive statement issued by the Indian government on Feb. 14, 2013 (see #3 and 4), which thereby demonstrates that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s charges against Tyagi are baseless.)
