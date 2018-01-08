AgustaWestland: Italian Court Elaborates on Clean Chit to Tyagi (excerpt)

(Source: The Quint; posted Sept 27, 2018)

By Poonam Agarwal

An Italian appeals court in Milan last week released the judgment on an eight-month-old decision, clearing the name of former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi from charges of corruption in the VVIP helicopter AgustaWestland scam.The court said: “At this point in the discussion the Court has already highlighted the absolute lack evidence of the corrective agreement, and the proven non-existence of acts contrary to his own duties of office attributable to Sashi P. Tyagi during the period in which he covered the office of Chief Air Staff.”In the decision which was pronounced on 8 January 2018, the Italian court had acquitted former Finmeccanica [CEO] Giuseppe Orsi and AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini on charges of illegal payment of 560 million Euros for striking a deal to sell 12 VVIP helicopters to India.Tyagi and others were charged under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in India for allegedly favouring the foreign company AgustaWestland in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate both have charged Tyagi and others under the PC Act.The Indian investigative agencies, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, in their chargesheet on the AgustaWestland case had said that Tyagi was instrumental in reducing the service ceiling of the helicopters from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres in 2005.But the Italian court has stated that there isn’t enough evidence to show that Tyagi played any role in it. (end of excerpt)-ends-