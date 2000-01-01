Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded an $867,081,864 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00199) to contract FA8811-13-C-0003 for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle launch capability for the Delta IV and Atlas V families of launch vehicles.



The contract modification is for mission integration, base and range support, maintenance commodities, Delta depreciation, and Atlas depreciation and provides for mission assurance, program management, systems engineering, and integration of the space vehicle with the launch vehicle, launch site and range operations, and launch infrastructure maintenance and sustainment.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2018 space procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $9,769,473,249.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



