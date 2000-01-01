USMC F-35B Conducts First Combat Strike in CENTCOM AOR

(Source: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command; issued Sept 27, 2018)

US Central Command has announced that an F-35B fighter from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) carried out the F-35B's first combat strike on Sept. 27, 2018 against a target in Afghanistan. (USN photo)

NSA BAHRAIN, Bahrain -- The Marine Corps F-35B, Lightning II, conducted its first combat strike in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, Sept. 27.



During this mission, the F-35B conducted an air strike in support of ground clearance operations, and the strike was deemed successful by the ground force commander.



“The F-35B is a significant enhancement in theater amphibious and air warfighting capability, operational flexibility, and tactical supremacy,” said Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. “As part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, this platform supports operations on the ground from international waters, all while enabling maritime superiority that enhances stability and security.”



The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is the first combat-deployed MEU to replace the AV-8B Harrier with the F-35B Lightning II. The F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 are currently embarked on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of Essex Amphibious Ready Group.



