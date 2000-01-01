Navy Awards DDG-51 FY18-22 Multiyear Procurement Contracts

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Sept 27, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Today, the Navy awarded two contracts for the DDG 51 fiscal years (FY) 2018 - 2022 multiyear procurement (MYP) for DDG 51 Arleigh Burke class destroyers.



"These contract awards are further evidence of the Navy's continued delivery of lethal capacity to the Nation with a sense of urgency while ensuring best value for the taxpayer," said James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.



"The Navy saved $700 million for these 10 ships by using multiyear procurement contracts rather than a single year contracting approach. We also have options for an additional five DDG 51s to enable us to continue to accelerate delivery of the outstanding DDG 51 Flight III capabilities to our Naval force. We executed this competition on a quick timeline that reflects the urgency in which the Navy and our industry partners are operating to ensure we meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy."



General Dynamics Bath Iron Works is being awarded a $3,904,735,559 fixed-price incentive firm target (FPIF) contract for the design and construction of four DDG 51 class ships, four in FY 2019-2022.



Huntington Ingalls Industries is being awarded a $5,104,668,778 fixed-price-incentive firm target (FPIF) contract for the design and construction of six DDG 51 class ships, six in FY 2018-2022.



These multiyear procurement awards are for a total of 10 MYP ships.



Additionally, each shipbuilder's contract contains options for additional ships in FY18/19/20/21/22, providing the Navy and/or Congress flexibility to increase DDG 51 build rates above the 10 MYP ships in the Navy's FY 2018 budget request, if appropriated.



"This procurement will efficiently provide Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability for our future fleet while strengthening our critical shipbuilding and defense industrial base," said Capt. Casey Moton, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office Ships. "The Navy is proud to be working alongside the dedicated shipbuilders at BIW and Ingalls to continue to deliver these warships to the fleet."



The acquisition strategy included the procurement of 10 DDG 51 class ships from FY 2018-2022 using MYP authority to competitively award ships among the two current DDG 51 class shipbuilders. The MYP ships were competed using a combination of historically successful competitive strategies, primarily using a Compete for Quantity (CFQ) strategy with one Profit Related to Offer (PRO) outcome also possible.



The destroyers are being procured in a Flight III configuration, relying on a stable and mature design while delivering critical Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability with the AN/SPY6(V)(1) Air and Missile Defense Radar.



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $5,104,668,778 fixed-price-incentive, firm target multiyear contract for construction of six DDG 51 class ships, two in fiscal 2018 and one each in fiscal 2019 through 2022.



This contract includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities on the awarded firm multiyear ships, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $5,253,076,779.



This contract includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships. These options may be subject to future competitive actions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract, and therefore the dollar values are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104).



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (91 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 8 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2029.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,712,643,749 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was procured via a limited competition between Huntington Ingalls Inc. and Bath Iron Works pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (3) and FAR 6.302-3 (Industrial Mobilization), with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2307).







-- Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $3,904,735,559 fixed-price-incentive, firm target multiyear contract for construction of four DDG 51 class ships, one each in fiscal 2019 through 2022.



This contract includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities on the awarded firm multiyear ships, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $4,030,194,579.



This contract also includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships.



These options may be subject to future competitive actions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract, and therefore the dollar values are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104).



Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (61 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (5 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (2 percent); South Portland, Maine (1 percent); Walpole, Massachusetts (1 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Charlottesville, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 20 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2028.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,017,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was procured via a limited competition between Huntington Ingalls Inc. and Bath Iron Works pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (3) and FAR 6.302-3 (Industrial Mobilization), with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2305).



