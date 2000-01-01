Air Force Awards Next-Generation Fighter and Bomber Trainer

(Source: Secretary of the U.S. Air Force; issued Sept 27, 2018)

The Boeing-Saab T-X jet trainer beat the Leonardo M-346 Master and the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle to win the US Air Force’s competition to replace its T-38 Talons. Boeing’s bid is less than half the original $19.7 billion budget. (Boeing photo)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- The Air Force awarded The Boeing Company a contract worth up to $9.2 billion for the Air Force's new training aircraft Sept. 27.



The Air Force currently plans to purchase 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators, and associated ground equipment to replace the Air Education and Training Command's 57-year-old fleet of T-38C Talons.



The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract allows the Air Force to purchase up to 475 aircraft and 120 simulators. The contract is designed to offer taxpayers the best value both today and in the future should requirements change.



"This new aircraft will provide the advanced training capabilities we need to increase the lethality and effectiveness of future Air Force pilots," Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson said. "Through competition we will save at least $10 billion on the T-X program."



The original service cost estimate was $19.7 billion for 351 aircraft. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



The T-X program is expected to provide student pilots in undergraduate- and graduate-level training courses with the skills and competencies required to transition to 4th- and 5th-generation fighter and bomber aircraft.



"This is all about joint warfighting excellence; we need the T-X to optimize training for pilots heading into our growing fleet of fifth-generation aircraft," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. "This aircraft will enable pilot training in a system similar to our fielded fighters, ultimately enhancing joint lethality."



The first T-X aircraft and simulators are scheduled to arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, in 2023. All undergraduate pilot training bases will eventually transition from the T-38 to the T-X. Those bases include: Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Sheppard AFB, Texas and Vance AFB, Oklahoma.



An initial delivery order for $813 million provides for the engineering and manufacturing development of the first five aircraft and seven simulators.



The contract supports the Air Force's objective of an initial operational capability by 2024 and full operational capability by 2034.



“This outcome is the result of a well-conceived strategy leveraging full and open competition,” said Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics. “It’s acquisition’s silver bullet.”





(EDITOR’S NOTE: It is stunning that Boeing and Saab were able to lower their bid to less than half of the amount budgeted by the US Air Force, and is a welcome change from the usual cost blow-outs of Pentagon acquisition costs.



“Although the contract could be worth up to $9.2 billion, that sum is by no means a sure thing for Boeing,” Defense News reported Thursday night. “During a briefing with reporters on Thursday afternoon, Will Roper, the service's acquisition executive, and Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, its top uniformed acquisition official, said the $9.2 billion amount would be obligated to Boeing if the service executes all of options that would allow it to buy more aircraft at a quicker pace, purchasing all 475 planes.



“Additionally, Boeing assumes the preponderance of the risk with the T-X program, which starts as a fixed-price incentive fee contract, but at the fifth lot will transition to a firm-fixed price structure.”



The T-X competition is also Boeing’s third major win in a month over Lockheed Martin, after the $2.4 billion US Air Force UH-1N replacement contract on Monday and the US Navy’s $805 million competition to develop the MQ-25 unmanned tanker aircraft on August 30.



Also worth noting is that the two largest wins were made with a European industry partner, and one with a European product, Leonardo’s AW139 helicopter.



And, as one Twitter user also maliciously noted, the Deputy Secretary of Defense appointed by President Donald Trump, Patrick Shanahan, most recently served as a senior vice president at Boeing before joining DoD, which he described this month as like “breaking-up with your long-time girlfriend and finding the love of your life.”)



(ends)

Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an estimated ceiling of $9,202,568,686 for the Advanced Pilot Training aircraft and ground-based training systems.



The contract provides for the anticipated delivery of 351 aircraft, 46 associated training devices, and other ancillary supplies and service (e.g., initial spares, support equipment, sustainment, and training).



The contract includes the initial delivery order for engineering and manufacturing development of Advanced Pilot Training aircraft and ground-based training systems for $813,385,533.



The maximum quantity of aircraft and training devices the Air Force can purchase under this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is 475 aircraft and 120 ground-based training systems.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by 2034.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $33,600,000 are being obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-18-D-6219).



Boeing Wins U.S. Air Force T-X Pilot Training Program Contract; $9.2 billion award funds 351 jets, 46 simulators and associated ground equipment

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Sept. 27, 2018)

ST. LOUIS --- U.S. Air Force pilots will soon train for combat with T-X jets and simulators from Boeing. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,” said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”



Boeing and its risk-sharing partner Saab designed, developed, and flight tested two all-new, purpose-built jets ― proving out the system’s design, repeatability in manufacturing and training capability.



“This selection allows our two companies to deliver on a commitment we jointly made nearly five years ago,” said Håkan Buskhe, president and CEO of Saab. “It is a major accomplishment for our partnership with Boeing and our joint team, and I look forward to delivering the first trainer aircraft to the Air Force.”



Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.



U.S. Air Force Selects Saab and Boeing T-X Trainer

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 27, 2018)

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing USD 9.2 billion for the development of a new advanced pilot training system that will help train fighter and bomber pilots for generations to come. Boeing is the designated prime contractor for the Advanced Pilot Training Program. Saab is a risk-sharing partner with Boeing in the development of the T-X aircraft. At this stage, Saab has not received an order from Boeing.



“This selection allows our two companies to deliver on a commitment we jointly made nearly five years ago,” says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab. “It is a major accomplishment for our partnership with Boeing and our joint team, and I look forward to delivering the first trainer aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.”



“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,” says Leanne Caret, President and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”



The initial USD 813 million contract to Boeing covers the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) of the first five aircraft and seven simulators.



Saab and Boeing designed, developed, and flight-tested two all-new, purpose-built jets - proving out the system’s design and repeatability in manufacturing and training capability.



Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.





-ends-