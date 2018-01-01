Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2018)

The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $1,051,818,540 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to contract FA8802-19-C-0001 for Federally Funded Research and Development Center support.



This contract is for general life-cycle systems engineering and integration for the national security space community.



This contract provides planning, systems definition, and technical specification support, analyzes user needs, design and design alternatives, interoperability, manufacturing and quality control.



It also assists with test and evaluation, launch support, flight tests, orbital operations and integration of space systems.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2019. No funds will be obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.



