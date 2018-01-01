DOD Begins Fiscal Year with Funding for First Time in 10 Years

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2018)

The Department of Defense commends the signing of House Resolution 6157, the fiscal year (FY) 2019 DOD and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act and Continuing Appropriations Act. This act will fund the DOD for FY 2019.



This is the first time in more than a decade that the DOD is able to begin a fiscal year with an enacted appropriation instead of operating under a continuing resolution.



Of the $716 billion defense funding, which includes DOD and other non-DOD defense entities, such as the Department of Energy, $686 billion is allocated for DOD.



This appropriation directly supports the three main lines of effort in the 2018 National Defense Strategy:

--Restoring readiness and building a more lethal force;

--Strengthening existing alliances while building new partnerships abroad;

--Reforming and modernizing our department for greater affordability, accountability and performance.



The funding level is consistent with the $716 billion 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act national defense spending cap for FY 2019 and the recently enacted FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.



