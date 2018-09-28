Space Force Costs Are Murky, but the Opportunity for Contractors is Clear: No Matter Who Wins the Turf War, Space Spending is Set to Rocket Higher

(Source: The Motley Fool; issued Sept 28, 2018)

By Lou Whiteman

A battle is brewing in Washington, D.C., over White House plans to add a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. There's sure to be opportunities that arise out of the proposal, but investors need to be careful not to get too caught up in excitement over eye-popping spending plans for the new service.The Pentagon by some estimates will have to spend upward of $13 billion just to get Space Force up and running. The math behind that amount is debatable, as is what will become of the White House proposal. The underlying trends driving the idea of Space Force, however, should withstand the debate.Here's a look at where Space Force stands, and what the proposal tells us about the Pentagon's spending priorities.-ends-