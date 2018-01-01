Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Six Destroyers in U.S. Navy Multi-Year Contract

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Sept 28, 2018)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) -- the 30th Arleigh Burke-class ship built at Ingalls Shipbuilding -- plows the Gulf of Mexico during sea trials. DDG-51s built by Ingalls and GD’s BIW are virtually identical. (HII photo)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $5.1 billion fixed-price incentive, multiyear procurement contract for construction of six Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) Flight III destroyers for the U.S. Navy.





The contract includes options for engineering and post-delivery efforts, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to approximately $5.25 billion.



“Destroyers represent the backbone of the Navy’s fleet and play a significant role in the defense of our freedom,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Our shipbuilders construct every DDG 51 with great pride, knowing the significant mission each ship carries out in their lifetime. This contract for six additional destroyers is significant not only for the men and women who will spend the next several years building and delivering these quality ships, but also for the sailors who will operate these warships around the world ensuring there is peace back home.”



Over the course of 30 years, Ingalls has built and delivered 30 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The shipyard currently has five DDGs under construction, including the first Flight III ship, DDG 125, which started fabrication in May.



Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.



Navy Awards General Dynamics Bath Iron Works $3.9 Billion Contract for Four DDG 51 Destroyers

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Sept 28, 2018)

BATH, Maine --- The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works a contract valued at $3.9 billion for the construction of four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. General Dynamics Bath Iron Works is a business unit of General Dynamics .



“We are pleased with the opportunity for Bath Iron Works to continue our participation in the DDG 51 Program and to deliver much needed capability to our US. Navy customer,” said Dirk Lesko, President of Bath Iron Works.



Lesko said Maine’s Congressional delegation was instrumental in supporting passage of legislation that enabled this contract award.



“We would like to thank the entire Maine delegation for their support for both Navy shipbuilding and BIW, and specifically for recognizing the importance of the Arleigh Burke class destroyers for our nation’s security,” he said.



There are currently four DDG 51 destroyers in production at Bath Iron Works: Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122) and Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) with two more in backlog, Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127). BIW also is building the third Zumwalt-class destroyer, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002).



