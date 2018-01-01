Bahrain – M31 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Unitary and Army Tactical Mission System (ATACMS) T2K Unitary Missile

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 28, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary Rocket Pods and Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS) Unitary missiles for an estimated cost of $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Kingdom of Bahrain has requested to buy one hundred twenty (120) Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) M31 Unitary Rocket Pods (six (6) rockets per pod for a total of seven hundred twenty (720); and one hundred ten (110) Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS) M57 T2K Unitary missiles.



Also included are publications, personnel training and training equipment, software development, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The overall total estimated value is $300 million.



This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that has been, and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale of the M31 GMLRS Unitary Rocket Pods and ATACMS T2K Unitary Missile will improve Bahrain's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure, and significant national events. Bahrain will use the enhanced capabilities to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing these rocket pods into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control in Grand Prairie, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. or contractor representatives in Bahrain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

