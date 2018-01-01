Kenya Defence Force Orders Six Armed MD 530F Attack Helicopters

(Source: MD Helicopters, Inc.; issued Sept 27, 2018)

An armed MD 530F light attack helicopter in the colors of the Afghan Air Force, the first foreign customer to be delivered under the $1.4 billion contract won by MD Helicopters. (MDHI photo)

MESA, Ariz. --- MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) announced today receipt of the second Delivery Order issued against its 5-year, $1.4 billion light scout attack helicopter IDIQ contract.



The firm, fixed-price award is for six (6) armed MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and includes initial logistics support (ILS) for the aircraft, aircraft systems and ground support equipment.



The contract was awarded through U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Initial deliveries will take place in April 2019, with all aircraft delivered prior to the August 2019 contract completion date.



“Our respect for and commitment to the warfighter is matched only by our legacy of providing the best in American-made rotorcraft to U.S. and Allied forces,” said Lynn Tilton, Chief Executive Officer for MD Helicopters, Inc. “We look forward to delivering these MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters to the Kenya Defence Forces, enhancing their ability to provide close air support and over-watch for ground operations.”



The IDIQ Contract vehicle ensures an estimated quantity of up to 150 armed MD 530F Cayuse Warrior and/or MD 530G attack helicopters are available to U.S. and Partner Nation Military Forces.



With the issuance of Delivery Order 2, MD Helicopters is currently under contract to deliver a total of 36 armed MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters.



KDF Cayuse Warrior Configuration



In addition to an advanced, all-glass cockpit and ballistically tolerant crashworthy fuel system, Kenya’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior fleet will be outfitted with the full complement of mission equipment standard to the Cayuse Warrior:

-- FN Herstal Weapons Management System

-- DillonAero Mission Configurable Armament System (MCAS)

-- DillonAero Fixed-Forward Sighting System

-- 62mm ballistic armor protection

-- FN Herstal .50 caliber HMP 400 Machine Gun Pods

-- M260 7-shot rocket pods



The KDF’s six armed MD 530F aircraft will also include an enhanced communication system that features the Harris RF-7850A tactical radio and the Rockwell Collins HF-9000D.



All aircraft will be delivered with a full U.S. Army-awarded Airworthiness Release (AWR).



“This aircraft will be an exceptional addition to the KDF fleet,” Tilton concludes. “It is effective, efficient, and a proven performer in combat operations. It is gratifying to see this iconic airframe rise, once again, to be the standard for light scout attack helicopter operations worldwide.”



