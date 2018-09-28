F-35B Crash September 28, 2018

(Source: US Marine Corps; issued Sept. 28, 2018)

MCAS BEAUFORT, S.C. --- A 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing F-35B belonging to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 (VMFAT-501) stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort crashed in the vicinity of Beaufort, South Carolina at approximately 11:45 a.m. (EST), today.



The U.S. Marine pilot safely ejected from the single-seat aircraft and is currently being evaluated by medical personnel. There were no civilian injuries.



Marines from MCAS Beaufort are working with local authorities currently conducting standard mishap operations to secure the crash site and ensure the safety of all personnel in the surrounding area.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



More information will be released as it becomes available.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The has been no further information from MCAS Beaufort nor from any other official source, and nothing more has been reported in the many media reports we have seen to date.)



-ends-

