New Defense.Gov Reforms DOD Story-Telling; Improves User Experience

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 1, 2018)

The Department of Defense is launching a new Defense.gov website Oct. 3 that features an improved user experience, utilizes the latest web technology and presents digital content geared for a larger domestic audience, Dana W. White, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs and chief Pentagon spokesperson, announced today.



"This change was long overdue," White said. "Drawing on lessons learned from our successful #KnowYourMil campaign and best practices from across the web, we are making the necessary reforms to improve how we share information and engage audiences. We now have the modern website needed to more completely share our military's story with the American people."



The new Defense.gov will feature a more robust multimedia storytelling capability, is more easily accessible on mobile devices and will offer interactive features, including a new question-and-answer section.



The new site will continue to offer the same timely news products expected from a Cabinet-level site, White said.



Any major site change involves an adjustment period, White said, noting that some users of the new site may experience occasional "page not found" errors as legacy content is imported and archived.



-ends-

