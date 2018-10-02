2 Million Anti-Personnel Landmines (APL) Disposed

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Oct 02, 2018)

On 27 September 2018, an official ceremony to celebrate the destruction of the 2 millionth Anti-Personnel Landmines (APL) was held at the State Enterprise “Scientific and Production Complex “Pavlograd Chemical Plant”.



John Bosmans, NSPA General & Cooperative Services Programme Manager, Dr Frédéric Peugeot, NATO Trust Fund Project Manager and NSPA Chief office in Ukraine represented NSPA at the ceremony.



"Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations under the Ottawa Convention. The evidence of this is the continued functioning of the NATO Trust Fund lead by the USA for the disposal of Ammunition, Small Arms and Anti-Personnel Land Mines. The destruction of two million anti-personnel landmines in Ukraine is a practical step towards minimizing the risks, first of all, for the civilian population," said Deputy Head of the NATO-Ukraine Cooperation Office within the Office of Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze Vice Prime Minister, Colonel Serhiy Verbytskyi.



The project is led by USA, funded by the European Union, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey and executed by NSPA. It aims at destroying 5.7 million APL, 46,000 t of ammunition, 330,000 SALW and improve Ukraine’s ammunition stockpile safety management.



