HAL Holds AGM, First After Listing

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Oct 01, 2018)

BENGALURU --- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) held its 55th Annual General Body Meeting of Shareholders, first after its listing at the new HAL Management Academy (HMA) campus at Bengaluru today.



Mr R Madhavan, CMD, HAL in his address to the Shareholders presented the performance highlights for the FY 2017-18 and discussed the future plans of the Company besides addressing the concerns of the Shareholders. He acknowledged the trust and confidence of the Shareholders and reiterated his commitment to pursue growth opportunities for the Company. He said that in spite of the challenges, the Company has achieved significant growth in revenue and profits.



The 55th Annual Report for the FY 2017-18 was circulated to all the stake holders and the highlights include:



The Company recorded highest ever turnover of Rs. 18,28,386 Lakhs in comparison with the previous year turnover of Rs. 17,60,379 Lakhs. Profit Before Tax for the year was Rs. 3,32,284 Lakhs as against Rs.3,58,258 Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs. 2,07,041 Lakhs.



HAL produced 40 numbers of aircraft and helicopters covering Su-30 MKI, LCA Tejas & Dornier Do-228 in fixed wing and ALH Dhruv & Cheetal Helicopters in rotary wing. In addition, the Company produced 105 new engines, overhauled 220 aircraft/ helicopters and 550 engines. Also 146 new aero-structures for space programs were produced during the period.



