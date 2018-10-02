Meggitt Awarded $323 Million Multi-Year Agreement with U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

(Source: Meggitt; issued Oct 02, 2018)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, has been awarded a five year Indefinite Demand/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement with U.S. Defence Logistics Agency to supply wheels, brakes and related spare parts.



The contract, worth $323m over the life of the award, covers the supply of depot-level spares for a number of defence platforms including F-16 Falcon, H-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook. The contract includes a further five year option period and replaces a prior five year IDIQ agreement which expired on 30 September 2018.



President of Meggitt’s Aircraft Braking Systems, Luke Durudogan said: “This award demonstrates the trust and confidence that our customers have in our employee’s expertise, products and services. We look forward to working in partnership with the U.S. Defence Logistics Agency.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



-ends-

