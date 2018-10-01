Spanish Pilot Responsible for Accidental Launch In Estonia Receives Minimal Penalty

(Source: Baltic News Service; posted Oct 01, 2018)

TALLINN, Estonia --- The Spanish Air Force imposed a minimal disciplinary measure on the pilot who misfired an air-to-air missile in Estonia in August, the Spanish daily newspaper El Pais reports.



According to the Spanish Air Force, the pilot who accidentally launched an air-to-air type AMRAAM missile in the Estonian airspace on Aug. 7 was found guilty of negligence, however, an investigation led to the discovery of mitigating circumstances.



The Spanish Air Force imposed a minimal disciplinary measure on the pilot -- up to 14 days of detention or a financial penalty of up to one week's wages, the daily reports.



On Aug. 7, a Spanish Eurofighter on NATO Baltic air policing duty accidentally fired an air-to-air missile in a north-northwesterly direction in the air practice area above Pangodi near Otepaa in southern Estonia. The defense forces are still looking for the missile.



