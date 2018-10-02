China-Made Large Amphibious Aircraft Takes High-Speed Test On Water

(Source: Xinhua; posted Oct 02, 2018)

China's independently-developed large amphibious aircraft #AG600 on Monday successfully conducted a high-speed glide test on water. AG600 will be deployed for forest firefighting and water rescue. It can also work for marine environment monitoring and protection pic.twitter.com/eBIottHMH4 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) October 1, 2018

China's independently-developed large amphibious aircraft, the AG600, on Monday completed its first taxiing at high speed on the water, according to China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co. Ltd (CAIGA).The test at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour was carried out in the city of Jingmen of central China's Hubei Province.CAIGA, headquartered in the southern province of Guangdong, said that the AG600, codenamed Kunlong, was in stable condition and functioned normally during the test.Designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600 is powered by four domestically built turboprop engines and has a range of 12 hours. It will be mainly used for maritime rescue, fighting forest fires and marine monitoring.The aircraft has passed a series of tests since its maiden flight last December. It successfully finished eight taxiing tests on water at a speed of 80 km per hour and 120 km per hour.-ends-