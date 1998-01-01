Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 01, 2018)

Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $631,757,949 fixed-price-incentive Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands and Japan) contract to procure a variety of Hellfire II missile variants in containers.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 foreign military sales; and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $631,757,949 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-15-C-0130).



-ends-

